Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.