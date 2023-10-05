Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DVN traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 5,895,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,993,860. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

