Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $74.81. 2,551,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,220. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

