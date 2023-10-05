Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,357 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

NASDAQ INTC remained flat at $35.93 on Thursday. 13,352,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,675,211. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

