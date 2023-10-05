Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 555 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5,511.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 900,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 884,333 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,571,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2,359.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 581,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 558,326 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 554,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 502,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,351,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares during the period.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

QAI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,443. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $626.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.