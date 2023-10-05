Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO traded down $7.28 on Thursday, reaching $495.17. 474,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,286. The company has a market cap of $191.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

