Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Trading Down 0.4%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.85 and last traded at $64.85. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17.
Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.
