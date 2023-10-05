Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $686.89

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.89 ($8.30) and traded as high as GBX 732 ($8.85). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 696 ($8.41), with a volume of 132,458 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 699.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 686.85. The firm has a market cap of £611.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5,733.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26,666.67%.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

