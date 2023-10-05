Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $686.89

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.89 ($8.30) and traded as high as GBX 732 ($8.85). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 696 ($8.41), with a volume of 132,458 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HFG
Hilton Food Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26,666.67%.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Food Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.