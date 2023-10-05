Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of ON24 worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 641.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $157,847.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,531,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,366.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $157,847.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,531,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,366.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 330,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,213 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 118,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

