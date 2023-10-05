Horrell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. Zuora comprises 2.0% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,986,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $33,365.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $33,365.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,139 shares in the company, valued at $660,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $188,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 533,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.82. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

