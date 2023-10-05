Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,874,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

