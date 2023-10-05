Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $128.32

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.32 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.51). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.51), with a volume of 85,474 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
