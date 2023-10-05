HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading Down 4%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 210,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 178,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

HPQ Silicon Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$87.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.37.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

