HSBC (LON:HSBA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $602.15

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 602.15 ($7.28) and traded as high as GBX 656.50 ($7.94). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 645.20 ($7.80), with a volume of 20,756,319 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($9.91) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. CICC Research raised HSBC to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 763.55 ($9.23) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.43) to GBX 820 ($9.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 787.60 ($9.52).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 616.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 602.41. The company has a market capitalization of £126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 4,329.90%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

