Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HDSN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HDSN traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 573,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $603.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

