i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Down 3.1%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.51 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 267,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 206,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

i-nexus Global Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £1.40 million, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.25.

About i-nexus Global

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

