ICON Market Cap Hits $162.62 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $162.62 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,454,274 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 968,448,798.6133906 with 968,448,636.2015902 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17008364 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $1,924,435.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.