iExec RLC (RLC) Price Up 1.1% This Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $73.39 million and $2.74 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.02967279 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $2,592,881.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

