Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 859,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,191. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,346,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after buying an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,924,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,451,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

