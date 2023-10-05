Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Trading 80% Higher

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 80% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Infinite Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $936,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. The company offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

