Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells 49,435 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. 3,407,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,347. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Copart by 103.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Copart by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

