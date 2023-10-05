Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells 71,364 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $6,280,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,977,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 85,142 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total value of $8,236,637.08.

On Monday, August 14th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,664.28.

On Friday, July 7th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $7,052,904.12.

Datadog Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.54. 3,619,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of -342.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,486.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Datadog by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $2,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.