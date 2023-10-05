Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GETY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 213,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,242. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.24.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,012,000. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 0.3% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,980,000 after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

