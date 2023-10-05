Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $203,680.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.79. 19,096,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,930,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.75. The company has a market capitalization of $784.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.81.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

