Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Sells 2,145 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $30,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jude Bricker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $537,233.28.

SNCY stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 482,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,355. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $842.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 281.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 197,912 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $3,332,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

