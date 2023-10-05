Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Sells 1,486 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,067,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,480. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Toast by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 502,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 54,896 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 42.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toast from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

