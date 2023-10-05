Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Sells 1,486 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,067,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,480. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Toast by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 502,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 54,896 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 42.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toast from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

