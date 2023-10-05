International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.95. 1,026,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

