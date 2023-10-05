International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,869 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $51,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.16. 1,116,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

