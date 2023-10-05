International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.49. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

