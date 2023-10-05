Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Dohj LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Dohj LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.6% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 150,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.42. 32,781,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,500,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.31. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

