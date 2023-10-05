IOTA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.45 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $419.57 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005829 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.