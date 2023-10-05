iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Decreased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,773 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 533,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,288. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

