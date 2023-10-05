Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 1.2 %

ISDR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

In other news, insider William H. Everett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,624.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

