J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up approximately 3.2% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.1 %

JBHT traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.23. 133,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.