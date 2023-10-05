Kellogg (NYSE:K) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Kellogg traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 1111864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on K. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 711,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,530,084. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 42,578.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $87,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

