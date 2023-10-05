Kellogg (NYSE:K) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Kellogg (NYSE:KGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Kellogg traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 1111864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on K. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 711,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,530,084. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 42,578.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $87,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

Kellogg (NYSE:KGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

