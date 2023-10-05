Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.93.

Shares of APD stock traded down $6.09 on Thursday, hitting $278.79. The stock had a trading volume of 188,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.96. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

