Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.14

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 15398901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 75.44%.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

