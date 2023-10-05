Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,519,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,897,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,133,000 after acquiring an additional 233,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

