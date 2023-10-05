Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Down 0.6%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €6.66 ($7.01) and last traded at €6.69 ($7.04). Approximately 150,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.73 ($7.08).
Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $667.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.78.
About Klöckner & Co SE
Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.
