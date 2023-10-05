Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

NYSE KGS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 275,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, Director Terry Bonno bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,818.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry Bonno purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,818.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $240,117.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at about $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at about $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at about $18,359,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at about $17,864,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.