KWB Wealth Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

KWB Wealth grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,847 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. KWB Wealth owned 0.49% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. 28,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,974. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

