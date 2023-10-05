KWB Wealth Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KWB Wealth cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.66. 10,097,253 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

