KWB Wealth Sells 5,139 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KWB Wealth decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

