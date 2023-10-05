Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 680 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 970.3% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 177,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.2% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intel by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $35.91. 12,413,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,670,348. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

