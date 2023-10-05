Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $191.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.13 and a 52-week high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.57.

Read Our Latest Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.