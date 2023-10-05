Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.02. 1,678,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,967,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

