Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.10 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,045,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,624. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

