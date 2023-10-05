Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion-$6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.26 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 1.6 %

LEVI traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 4,750,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,642.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 644,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 607,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 490.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,665 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 376,007 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

