Life Design Station International (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Life Design Station International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.30. Life Design Station International shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Life Design Station International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Life Design Station International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Design Station International, Inc engages in the development and maintenance of internet based platform. Its product allows artists to interface in order to promote, produce, and sell songs and music. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Design Station International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Design Station International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.