LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.59. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 44,691 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

The firm has a market cap of $54.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.